Costa Highlights Winter 2025-26 Asia Itinerary Onboard Costa Serena

Costa Cruises has showcased a winter 2025-26 itinerary in Asia departing on November 12, 2025, onboard the Costa Serena. The 10-day sailing features four countries, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

The cruise will depart from Hong Kong and include highlights such as Victoria Peak, an authentic taste of Dimsum, the traditional village of Tai O on Lantau Island and skyscrapers in the city.

In Keelung, guests will experience street food, temples and night markets. Seogwipo will offer guests the opportunity to see the Cheonjiyeon and Jeongbang waterfalls, the Oedolgae Rock and authentic street food at Seogwipo Maeil Olle Market.

Highlights in Busan include beaches, Gamcheon and Gyeongju, the Gukje Market, and the Haedong Yonggungsa Temple.

In Japan, highlights will include Yatsushiro, castle ruins, Gokanosho, the Yatsushiro Shrine and Kumamoto Port Yatsushiro. In Nagasaki, guests will explore the silent Peace Park, the gardens of Glover, the Dejima Islands and the Shimabara Peninsula.

Costa said in a press release that the Costa Serena returns to service fully evolved after a drydock refit program scheduled for the end of October 2025.

Onboard, the ship will feature new environments inspired by the gods of Olympus. According to the company, the ship will also offer new gastronomic experiences, immersive entertainment, a new spa and redesigned suites.

The Costa Serena will operate in Asia throughout 2026, alternating between two 14-day itineraries: one to Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, the other to Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines.

The two itineraries can be combined into a single 28-day sailing for a complete immersion in the Asian continent. In October 2026, the ship will also sail the 2026 World Cruise, an itinerary between Asia, Oceania and South America.