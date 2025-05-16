Costa Serena to Shift from Asia to Europe and South America

The Costa Serena will leave Asia in late 2026 ahead of seasons in South America and Europe, Costa Cruises said in a press release.

According to the company, the 2007-built ship will offer a world cruise before arriving in Argentina for the 2026-27 winter season.

With details yet to be announced, the global voyage will sail from Tokyo, Japan, to Buenos Aires between October and December 2026.

Sailing in the region for the first time in nearly 15 years, the Costa Serena is then set to kick off its winter season in South America before repositioning to Europe in early 2027.

Joining the fleet in the region after the sale of the Costa Fortuna, the 3,000-guest ship will offer itineraries in the Mediterranean.

According to Costa, additional details of the ship’s return to South America and Europe will also be announced at a later date.

Currently sailing in the Far East, the Costa Serena has been based in Asia on a year-round basis since 2015.

After initially offering cruises from China, the vessel later expanded its operations in the region, serving domestic markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, the Philippines and more.

This year, the ship is set to offer summer cruises from ports like Busan, Naha, Fukuoka, Shanghai and Sasebo.

In 2025-26, the Serena is also set to offer a series of itineraries in Southeast Asia aimed at international passengers.

The seven- to 28-night itineraries sail from Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo between November 2025 and February 2026.

Before returning to the Western Hemisphere, the Costa Serena is set to undergo a major refurbishment in late 2025.

According to Costa, the drydock stay is part of a 200-million-euro fleetwide investment and will update the ship’s dining offerings.

Staterooms and public areas are also set to be redesigned with a fresh and more modern look, the company said.