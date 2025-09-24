Sapphire Princess Enters Drydock in Portland

The Sapphire Princess recently entered drydock for scheduled maintenance at a shipyard in Portland, Oregon.

According to AIS data, the Princess Cruises vessel arrived at the facility soon after concluding a summer deployment in Alaska on September 21, 2025.

The 2004-built ship is now expected to undergo routine work that includes preventive maintenance, technical upgrades and class inspections.

Public areas and staterooms are also projected to see minor updates, as well as general upkeep work during the shipyard stay.

The Sapphire Princess is set to welcome guests back on October 8, 2025, kicking off a seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles.

Set to spend the winter sailing to South America and Antarctica, the 2,600-guest ship is also scheduled to offer a 32-night voyage to the South Pacific and Hawaii.

Sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles in mid-October, the special cruise features visits to eight destinations, such as Honolulu, Pago Pago, Dravuni, Moorea and Papeete.

In mid-November, the Sapphire Princess sets sail to South America with a 20-night repositioning voyage via Central America and the Andes region.

The itinerary is highlighted by stops in Costa Rica, Panama, Ecuador and Peru before arriving in San Antonio, Chile.

Through February 2026, the 113,000-ton ship offers a series of 16- to 18-night cruises to Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and Brazil.

Itinerary highlights include a 17-night cruise to Antarctica that sails roundtrip from Buenos Aires and offers scenic cruising at the Antarctic Peninsula.

The cruise also sails to other destinations in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and the Falkland Islands, including Ushuaia, Montevideo, Punta Arenas and Port Stanley.

Following a summer deployment in the Mediterranean, the Sapphire Princess joins its sister ship, the Diamond Princess, for cruises to Asia in 2026-27.

The ship is also set to offer new itineraries departing from the Australian port of Fremantle during the 2027-28 winter season.