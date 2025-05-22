Sapphire Princess Returns to West Coast for Alaska Season

The Sapphire Princess returned to the West Coast earlier this month after completing a 32-night cruise to the South Pacific.

As one of the longest roundtrip cruises being offered by Princess in 2025, the voyage featured visits to ports of call in Melanesia, Polynesia and Hawaii.

Back in Los Angeles, the Sapphire Princess is now set to kick off its summer season, which will include a series of open-jaw cruises in Alaska.

As part of Princess’s signature “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary, the ship’s regular seven-night cruise sails between Vancouver and Whittier.

The sailings include visits to Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, as well as scenic cruising at Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay National Park.

Sailing every Saturday, the 2004-built ship is set to offer the itinerary through mid-October.

The Sapphire Princess then repositions to South America for the 2025-26 winter with a month-long cruise

The vessel’s schedule in the region includes itineraries to Peru, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and the Falkland Islands. Selected sailings also include scenic navigation in the Antarctica Peninsula and Cape Horn.

In 2026, the ship is set to make a return to Europe for cruises to the Mediterranean, the Baltic, the British Isles and more.

In addition to the Sapphire Princess, Princess’s 2025 season in Alaska features six additional ships, including the Discovery Princess.

As the company’s largest vessel in the region, the 2022-built ship offers seven-night cruises that sail roundtrip from Seattle along with the Royal Princess.

Other vessels sailing in the region include the Caribbean Princess, the Grand Princess and the Coral Princess.

The Ruby Princess is also set to visit Alaska and Canada as part of a series of 11- to 26-night cruises departing from the port of San Francisco.