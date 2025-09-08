Sapphire Princess to Sail from Fremantle in 2027-28

The Sapphire Princess is set to offer cruises from Fremantle in 2027-28, the Government of Western Australia announced.

According to a news release, the Princess Cruises vessel will offer nine itineraries departing from the Australian port during the season.

The operation is expected to generate an economic impact of over 140 million Australian dollars, as well as support more than 1,000 jobs, local authorities added.

“This new homeported ship is a significant achievement for WA’s cruise and tourism industry that is set to bring tens of thousands of passengers to our state,” Tourism Minister Reece Whitby said.

“Welcoming back another superliner cruise ship to home port will be a massive boost to WA’s tourism sector while highlighting the strength and popularity of our ports as cruise destinations,” he added.

Sailing from Fremantle, the Sapphire Princess is expected to sail to other local destinations in addition to ports of call in the South Pacific.

Western Australia currently offers ten active cruise ports, which welcomed 290 cruise visits in 2023-24, the local government said.

Further details of the itineraries are expected to be released by Princess Cruises in November, according to the news release.

“The homeporting of the Sapphire Princess will be a welcome addition in Fremantle and the regional ports it will visit,” Ports Minister Stephen Dawson stated.

According to Dawson, the government is undertaking upgrades at Fremantle port to ensure it remains a cruise destination in the future.

Work expected to be carried out includes a 35-million-Australian-dollar upgrade to the port’s cruise terminal.

“Cruise tourism is hugely valuable to Fremantle businesses and generates millions in economic return to Western Australia,” said Fremantle MLA Simone McGurk.

Currently sailing in Alaska, the Sapphire Princess is scheduled to reposition to Asia in late 2026 before embarking on a series of cruises departing from Japan and Singapore.