Princess to Offer Big Program from Singapore in 2026-27

Princess Cruises will offer nearly 30 cruises from Singapore during the 2026-27 winter season after adding a second ship to the homeport.

Joining the Diamond Princess, the Sapphire Princess will return to Asia for a series of cruises starting in late 2026.

According to the company, the vessels will offer a wider range of itineraries in the region, as well as more sailing dates.

The Sapphire Princess will offer 18 cruises from Singapore, including roundtrip sailings to the Far East and Southeast Asia.

According to the company, the itineraries are highlighted by late-night stays in destinations like Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, Bangkok in Thailand and Hong Kong in China.

The deployment of the 2004-built vessel is also highlighted by a festive 14-night cruise in December 2026, which celebrates Christmas and the New Year onboard.

Sailing to Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand, the itinerary features visits to eight destinations, such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi and Sihanoukville.

The Sapphire Princess will also offer a 14-night cruise to celebrate the Chinese New Year in early February 2027. Welcoming the Year of the Goat, the voyage features visits to ten ports in Southeast Asia.

Returning to Asia following a five-year absence, the Sapphire Princess was the first Princess ship to sail from Singapore back in 2014.

The Diamond Princess is also set to return to Singapore after completing its extended season in Japan and the Far East.

The 2,600-guest vessel arrives in Southeast Asia in November 2026, offering 11 sailings in the region before returning to Japan in March 2027.

According to Princess, the ship will offer seven- to 28-night itineraries that sail to 28 destinations in eight countries.

The season also marks the first time since 2018-19 that both the Sapphire Princess and the Diamond Princess sail from Singapore.