MSC Lirica to Take Over MSC Sinfonia’s Itineraries in 2025-26

The MSC Lirica will take over the itineraries that were originally announced for the MSC Sinfonia during the 2025-26 winter season.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, due to a fleet redeployment initiative, the ship will now sail in the Eastern Mediterranean between November 2025 and March 2026.

“Due to operational reasons affecting the deployment of some of our cruise ships, we have moved your cruise from the MSC Sinfonia to the MSC Lirica,” MSC said in its letter.

“Onboard the MSC Lirica, you will experience a blend of timeless elegance and modern comfort at sea. This stylish ship offers inviting lounges, delicious dining options and lively entertainment for all ages,” the company continued.

MSC also highlighted the ship’s “warm ambience and attentive service,” as well as its pool decks, spa and theater.

With the MSC Sinfonia now scheduled to sail in South America, the MSC Lirica will take over a series of cruises to Italy, Greece and Turkey.

As part of its regular seven-night itinerary in the Eastern Mediterranean, the 2003-built ship is set to visit Istanbul, Izmir, Piraeus, Bari and Corfu.

“We know that you spent time planning the perfect cruise and we sincerely apologize for any disappointment that this might cause,” MSC added.

According to the company’s statement, passengers will be able to accept the change or transfer their booking to any other cruise available on MSC’s website.

“If you select this option, we will apply the price of the new cruise you select. You will need to cover any fare increase, while we will refund you the price difference if you choose a cheaper sailing,” the company explained.

Affected guests will also be able to cancel their cruise free of charge and receive a full refund, MSC added.

“As our valued customer, we do not want this to get in the way of your vacation with us,” the company said.