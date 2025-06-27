MSC Cruises Replaces Ship For South America’s 2025-26 Season

MSC Cruises is changing ships for its 2025-26 winter season in South America, the company announced in a statement.

According to a letter shared with travel agents, the MSC Sinfonia is taking over the itineraries that were initially planned for the MSC Lirica.

The company said that the change was due to operational reasons related to the broader deployment of its fleet.

“Onboard the MSC Sinfonia, your client will continue to enjoy an experience marked by comfort, style, and unforgettable moments,” MSC continued.

MSC also stated that the ship features “elegant environments, excellent dining options, and a variety of leisure activities,” making it ideal “for both relaxation and entertainment.”

Replacing the Lirica, the Sinfonia is now set to offer a series of three- to seven-night cruises to destinations in Brazil.

The deployment includes a new week-long itinerary departing from Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí, as well as a series of three- and four-night cruises departing from Santos.

According to MSC, previously announced departure dates, itineraries and cruise lengths will remain the same onboard the MSC Sinfonia.

Previously scheduled to offer year-round cruises on the Eastern Mediterranean, the 2002-built ship is scheduled to arrive in Brazil in late November.

Running through late March, the season includes visits to a wide range of destinations, such as Búzios, Ilhabela and Salvador.

In related changes, a trans-Atlantic crossing previously scheduled for the MSC Lirica will no longer go ahead.

Sailing from Italy to Brazil, the 21-night itinerary was cancelled due to operational reasons, MSC explained.

In addition to the MSC Sinfonia, the company’s 2025-26 season in South America also includes the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Armonia and the MSC Fantasia.

The five ships will offer itineraries departing from Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Balneário Camboriú, Itajaí, Salvador and Maceió in Brazil, as well as Montevideo in Uruguay and Buenos Aires in Argentina.