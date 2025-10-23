Construction Begins on Royal Caribbean’s Seventh Oasis Class Ship

Royal Caribbean International celebrated the beginning of the construction of its seventh Oasis-class ship on Thursday.

According to a press release, the milestone was marked with a steel-cutting ceremony held at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire.

Ordered in 2024, the yet-to-be-named vessel is scheduled to be delivered by the French shipyard in 2028.

Representatives from Royal Caribbean and Chantiers de l’Atlantique attended the event to commemorate the moment alongside the teams of naval engineers, architects and designers.

Royal Caribbean said that the vessel will be the next in a “lineup of game-changing ships that first refined the industry more than a decade ago.”

“From the original Oasis of the Seas to the ultimate short getaway on the Utopia of the Seas, the evolution continues for the record-setting Oasis class,” the company added.

Royal Caribbean also noted that the ship will deliver unparalleled experiences, including ways to dine, drink and celebrate, as well as entertainment and more.

More details about the seventh Oasis-class vessel, including its name and deployment, will be shared at a later date.

According to the latest update of Cruise Industry News’ global cruise ship orderbook, four cruise ships are scheduled to enter service for Royal Caribbean through 2028.

In addition to the seventh Oasis-class vessel, the company is welcoming three additional Icon-class ships over the next three years.

Following the Icon of the Seas and the Star of the Seas, the Legend of the Seas will be the next to debut, with its inaugural cruise scheduled for July 2026.

Two other Royal Caribbean Group brands also have orders on the books: Celebrity Cruises and TUI Cruises.

After ordering two additional vessels in late September, the German brand will take delivery of three ships through 2032.

Celebrity is building a sixth Edge class ship, the Celebrity Xcite, in addition to a series of Edge class-inspired riverboats.