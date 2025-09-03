Celebrity Reveals First Riverboats: Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker

Celebrity Cruises revealed its first two riverboats, set to sail in 2027, the Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker.

“Celebrity River Cruises ships will be the most innovative on the river, with a patent-pending industry-leading design that offers more space to vacation while bringing guests even closer to destinations,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “With about half of our guests having experienced or intending to take a river cruise, we know guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”

The company said its revolutionary open decks offer the most usable outdoor space of any river ship and remain accessible throughout the entire journey.

Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker offer guests the chance to dine floating above the river on the Magic Edge – the first-ever cantilevered dining pods.

Transformative shade structures, furniture and a top-deck bar and grille, maximize guests’ time on deck.

Plus, an infinity-edge plunge pool invites guests to cool off while taking in the sights.

For the cabins, Celebrity said innovative stateroom design delivers intuitive storage, enhanced configuration, king sized beds in every stateroom and spacious balconies. Suite guests also enjoy a dedicated, on-demand butler through Butler Chat, complimentary exclusive dining, room service and happy hour experiences, complimentary laundry once each sailing, and priority booking for shore excursions.

For food and beverage, there are eight restaurants and bars – including Celebrity-favorite venues Martini Bar, Sunset Bar and Café Al Bacio.

33 seven-night sailings on the Rhine and Danube are available to book for the line’s opening season.