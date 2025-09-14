Royal Caribbean Cancels Further Visits to Labadee

Royal Caribbean International recently cancelled additional calls to its private destination in Haiti, Labadee.

According to a statement sent to travel agents, visits scheduled to take place between late October and April 2026 are no longer going ahead.

“We have been monitoring the evolving situation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and out of an abundance of caution, we’re cancelling our visits to Labadee,” the company said.

Ships scheduled to visit the destination in the next few months included the Adventure of the Seas, the Explorer of the Seas, the Freedom of the Seas, the Independence of the Seas, the Jewel of the Seas, the Oasis of the Seas and the Symphony of the Seas.

The cancelled visits to Labadee were replaced with sea days or calls at other destinations, including Cozumel, Mexico; Nassau, Bahamas; Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Falmouth, Jamaica.

In some cases, Royal Caribbean also adjusted port times, giving guests more time in other destinations following the cancellation.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Your safety is our top priority. We appreciate your understanding,” Royal Caribbean added in a letter to booked guests.

Guests who booked shore excursions for Labadee will automatically receive full refunds to their original form of payment, the company added.

Royal Caribbean last visited Labadee in the first quarter of 2025, following an eight-month suspension of its activities in the port.

Mentioning escalating gang violence in the country, the company decided to cancel calls to the private destination again last April.

Royal Caribbean later cancelled additional visits to Labadee in May 2025, with departures scheduled to take place through August being rerouted to avoid the port.

A third round of cancellations was announced in late July and included all visits set to take place through the end of October 2025.