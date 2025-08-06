Royal Caribbean Cancels More Visits to Labadee

Royal Caribbean International is reportedly cancelling all visits to Labadee that were scheduled to take place through the end of October.

According to a statement shared with travel agents, the decision is related to safety concerns in Haiti, where the private destination is located.

“We have been monitoring the evolving situation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and out of an abundance of caution, we’re cancelling our visits to Labadee through Oct. 31,” the company explained.

Five ships were scheduled to visit the destination during this timeframe, including the Radiance of the Seas, the Oasis of the Seas, the Freedom of the Seas and the Adventure of the Seas.

As the largest cruise ship in the world, the Icon of the Seas was also scheduled to visit Labadee between August and September.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Your safety is our top priority,” Royal Caribbean added in its statement.

With their visits to Labadee now cancelled, the affected ships are either spending an additional day at sea or replacing the call with other destinations in the Caribbean or the Bahamas.

Replacement ports include Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos, George Town in the Cayman Islands, Nassau in the Bahamas, and Costa Maya in Mexico.

Any shore excursions booked for Labadee will be fully refunded to their original form of payment, the company added.

After initially cancelling its visits to Labadee in March 2024, Royal Caribbean resumed regular operations at its private destination last October.

As civil unrest and gang violence escalated in the country’s capital city, the company decided to suspend visits to the port again in April 2025.

Royal Caribbean later cancelled additional visits to Labadee in May 2025, with departures scheduled to take place through August being rerouted to avoid the port.

Located in the country’s Cap-Haïtien region, Labadee was developed by Royal Caribbean and originally opened in the 1980s.