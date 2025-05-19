Royal Caribbean Cancels Additional Visits to Labadee

Royal Caribbean International is cancelling additional visits to its private island destination in Haiti, Labadee.

After suspending arrivals at the port in mid-April, the company is now dropping scheduled calls through August.

According to online reports from guests, visits from Icon of the Seas, the Oasis of the Seas, the Liberty of the Seas, the Adventure of the Seas and the Voyager of the Seas were recently cancelled.

“As you prepare for your vacation, we wanted to inform you about some changes to our itinerary,” Royal Caribbean said in one of the statements regarding the cancellations.

“We have been monitoring the evolving situation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and out of an abundance of caution, we’re swapping our visit to Labadee,” the company continued.

While some itineraries are replacing the visit to the private destination with a day at sea, other cruises are visiting alternative ports, such as Nassau, Grand Turk and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

According to the statements, any prepaid Royal Caribbean shore excursions booked for Labadee will be refunded.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause – your safety is our top priority. While we know it’s not the original itinerary we planned, we appreciate your understanding,” the company added.

Before resuming its visits to its private destination in October 2024, Royal Caribbean suspended its visits to Labadee for approximately seven months.

The cancellations were related to security concerns in Haiti, which has been facing increasing gang violence over the past years.

Located in the country’s Cap-Haïtien region, the port of call was developed by Royal Caribbean and opened its doors to cruise ships in the 1980s.

After receiving significant upgrades in 2009, the fenced-off resort offers features that include a flea market, a roller coaster, a zip line and various beaches.

Earlier this year, Celebrity Cruises canceled the majority of its scheduled visits to Labadee for 2025 and 2026.