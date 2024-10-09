Royal Caribbean Returns to Labadee After Seven-Month Hiatus

Royal Caribbean International successfully returned to its private destination in Labadee this week, following a seven-month hiatus.

Offering a six-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean, the Adventure of the Seas arrived at the port of call in Haiti on October 8, 2024.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the itinerary also featured visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

Removed from Royal Caribbean’s itineraries due to safety concerns in Haiti, Labadee had last received a cruise ship in early March 2024.

Ships were diverted to other destinations in the region during this period, with Nassau, Grand Turk and Falmouth emerging as alternative ports of call.

Several itineraries also sailed to Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Now back on the company’s itineraries, Labadee is scheduled to see more calls October, including visits by the Freedom of the Seas and the Independence of the Seas.

Sailing from Port Everglades, the Freedom will add Labadee to its seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Offered every other week, the itinerary also includes visits to George Town in the Cayman Islands, Falmouth in Jamaica, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Offering short cruises from Miami, the Independence of the Seas is scheduled to sail to Labadee as part of a series of four-night cruises to the Caribbean.

According to Royal Caribbean’s published deployment, five additional ships are set to make visits to the port through the end of 2024: the Symphony of the Seas, the Oasis of the Seas, the Explorer of the Seas, the Voyager of the Seas and the Grandeur of the Seas.

Celebrity Cruises is also poised to make visits to Labadee in 2025, with the Celebrity Summit scheduled to arrive at the destination in February and March and the Celebrity Beyond making regular visits as part of its summer deployment in the Caribbean.