Royal Caribbean Suspends All Visits to Labadee in Haiti

Royal Caribbean International is suspending all of the upcoming calls at Labadee, its private island in Haiti.

“Due to the evolving situation in Haiti, and in an abundance of caution, we’re temporally suspending our visits to Labadee for our entire fleet,” the company said in a prepared statement.

“We continue to monitor and assess the situation with our Global Security & Intelligence Team,” Royal Caribbean added.

Several ships were scheduled to visit Labadee over the next few days, including the Symphony of the Seas.

Offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, the Oasis-Class ship was set to visit the Haitian destination on March 19.

According to a statement sent to the guests, the call will be replaced with a day at sea, as well as extra time to a previously scheduled visit to Falmouth, Jamaica.

The Mariner of the Seas was also set to visit Labadee next week. Offering a five-night cruise departing from Port Canaveral, the ship was set to arrive at Royal Caribbean’s private destination on March 18.

Instead of heading to Haiti, the Voyager-Class vessel will now visit Nassau, the Bahamas, the company said in a letter to passengers.

In a similar change, the Grandeur of the Seas is also replacing a visit to Labadee with a stop in the Bahamas.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, instead of docking at the Haitian destination, the ship’s upcoming cruise is now set to visit Perfect Day at CocoCay on March 23.

Pre-paid Royal Caribbean International shore excursions will be automatically refunded to their original form of payment, the company explained in all three statements.

Other vessels set to visit Labadee in March include the Oasis of the Seas, the Liberty of the Seas, the Adventure of the Seas, the Independence of the Seas, the Adventure of the Seas, the Odyssey of the Seas, and the Explorer of the Seas.