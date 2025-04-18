Royal Caribbean Ships Cancel Visits to Labadee

Two Royal Caribbean International ships have recently cancelled their planned visits to Labadee, the company’s private destination in Haiti.

According to reports from passengers, the Oasis of the Seas and the Voyager of the Seas are skipping the port of call due to safety concerns.

“As previously announced by our captain, out of an abundance of caution, instead of visiting Labadee on Thursday, we’ll enjoy a beautiful day in Nassau, Bahamas, on Friday,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement sent to passengers onboard the Oasis.

“We’re terribly sorry for the last-minute change. Nevertheless, we’re excited to explore this beautiful destination with you,” the company continued.

After sailing from Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, the Oasis of the Seas is currently offering a six-night cruise to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In addition to Labadee, the itinerary initially included visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas and Falmouth in Jamaica.

According to the statement, prepaid shore excursions booked for Labadee will be fully reimbursed as refundable onboard credits.

Guests reported that the Voyager of the Seas also cancelled a visit to Labadee that was set to take place on Wednesday due to security concerns.

“As previously announced by our captain, we’ll switch our visit to Labadee and we’ll now spend the day in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, instead,” Royal Caribbean said in a letter issued onboard the vessel.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the Voyager of the Seas is currently offering a five-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The original itinerary featured visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Labadee, as well as two days cruising in the Caribbean.

Any prepaid Royal Caribbean shore excursions booked for the cancelled port will be refunded, the statement added.

Earlier this year, Celebrity Cruises also cancelled most of the visits to Labadee it had scheduled for 2025 and 2026.