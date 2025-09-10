Aroya Completes Maiden Season in the Mediterranean

Aroya Cruises is completing its inaugural season in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Greek Isles later this week.

Debuting in the region in late June, the Arabian company has been offering a series of seven-night cruises to Türkiye, Greece and Egypt.

Sailing onboard the company’s flagship, the Aroya, the itineraries departed from Istanbul’s Galataport Cruise Terminal every weekend.

Featured destinations included Mykonos, Souda Bay, Rhodes, Piraeus, Kaş, Marmaris, Alexandria and Bodrum.

Concluding the season, the Aroya is scheduled to embark on a repositioning voyage to Saudi Arabia on Sep. 12, 2025.

The eight-night cruise features a full transit of the Suez Canal, as well as visits to ports in Türkiye and Egypt.

Before arriving in Jeddah, the 2017-built vessel sails to Kuşadası, Bodrum, Port Suez and Sharm El Sheikh.

According to Aroya Cruises, the season in the Mediterranean was a significant milestone for the brand and attracted guests from across the region and internationally.

Around 20,000 guests were welcomed onboard the Aroya, which operates an Arabian-inspired product focused on Saudi hospitality, design and culture.

Following a fall season in the Red Sea and the company’s debut in the Middle East, Aroya Cruises is now set to return to the Mediterranean in 2026.

While further itinerary details are still to be confirmed, the Aroya is set to arrive in Istanbul in early June, following a repositioning voyage from Jeddah.

The eight-night cruise features visits to the ports of Sharm El Sheikh, Port Sokhna, Port Suez, Antalya and Bodrum.

In a recent press release, Aroya Cruises also confirmed its return to Türkiye for an extended season in 2027.

Acquired by Cruise Saudi in 2023, the Aroya underwent a full refurbishment before debuting for the company in late 2024.

The refit included the reconstruction of roughly 95 percent of the vessel’s public areas and staterooms.