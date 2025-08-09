Aroya Brings ‘Remarkably Arabian’ Experience to the Mediterranean

Aroya Cruises recently debuted its “Remarkably Arabian” product in the Mediterranean as part of its first season outside the Middle East.

After repositioning from the Red Sea, the Aroya arrived in Istanbul, which will serve as its homeport for the summer season.

As part of its inaugural season in the region, the Saudi-based company aims to not only cater to its core audiences but also to attract international guests, President Dr. Joerg Rudolph told Cruise Industry News during an interview onboard.

Aroya expects to source 70 to 80 percent of its guests for the season from international markets, he said, noting interest from Turkey, Central and Eastern Europe, the Far East and Singapore.

The balance will come from the Arabian world, including Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries, as well as Egypt and Jordan.

These passengers will be able to experience the same product that was offered in the Red Sea during Aroya’s inaugural season, Rudolph continued.

With a strong focus on Arabian culture, the experience is inspired by Saudi hospitality, design, culture and food.

“The main idea for guests onboard is to experience the Arabian culture that we are trying to provide,” Executive Director of Marketing Turky Kari said.

“We’re looking into hospitality, respect for our guests, and doing everything our way. That is what makes us different from any other cruise line,” he added

While there may be a few adjustments to timing onboard, the experience is virtually the same as that offered during the ship’s Saudi-based season.

“The DNA of the product is the same, an experience based on Arabian culture in a modern way,” he added.

As in the Red Sea, Aroya’s product in Europe doesn’t include alcohol and there is no casino aboard. .

“We are a halal ship. It means there is no pork and no alcohol onboard,” Aroya’s Hotel Director Stefan Antonescu told Cruise Industry News.

“The shows are in line with Islamic principles, meaning they adhere to the decency required by the Saudi Kingdom,” he continued.

Another differentiator is the availability of hookahs, Antonescu noted, which are available aboard.

“We are the only cruise line that has a shisha (hookah) operation onboard,” Antonescu said, noting that the smoking instrument is operated with charcoal and real fire.

“That requires thorough safety assessments, certifications, and the implications that come from it,” he said.

Set to remain in the Mediterranean through mid-September, the Aroya is offering a series of seven-night cruises to destinations in Greece, Turkey and Egypt.

The itineraries sail from Istanbul every Saturday and visit a wide range of ports, including Rhodes, Souda Bay, Piraeus, Mykonos, Marmaris, Bodrum and Alexandria.

Some sailings do not visit any ports in the Schengen area, Kari noted, allowing for a visa-free trip for guests from countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey.