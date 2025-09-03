Aroya to Return to Turkey in 2026 and 2027

Aroya Cruises is set to return to Türkiye in 2026 and 2027 for extended seasons in the Eastern Mediterranean, the company announced in a press release.

The company also celebrated the results of its first-ever deployment in the region, which started in late June.

According to Aroya, around 20,000 guests were welcomed onboard for its seven-night cruises to Greece, Egypt and Türkiye.

“These results underscore the brand’s growing resonance across priority source markets and its consistently high guest satisfaction ratings,” the company stated.

Aroya highlighted the support of the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and Galataport Istanbul for the operation, which runs through mid-September.

Sailing from Istanbul weekly, the Aroya is currently offering weeklong cruises to ports of call that include Mykonos, Souda Bay, Alexandria, Kaş and Bodrum.

Upon completing its maiden schedule in the Eastern Mediterranean, the 2017-built ship is scheduled to return to the Red Sea for a fall season.

The deployment starts on September 20, 2025, and includes a series of three- to five-night cruises departing from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Aroya added that it’s now looking forward to a return to building momentum in the Mediterranean, returning to Türkiye in 2026 and 2027 for extended seasons.

The operation will feature additional departures and new itineraries, the company continued, further reinforcing its position in the region.

After acquiring the former World Dream in 2023, Aroya Cruises launched service in the Red Sea in late 2024.

Calling itself the first Arabian cruise line, the brand rebuilt over 95 percent of the interiors of the 2017-built ship before embarking on its first cruise out of Jeddah.

According to the company, its product puts a strong focus on Arabian culture with an experience inspired by Saudi hospitality, design, culture and food.