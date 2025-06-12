Aroya Embarks on Repositioning Voyage to the Mediterranean

The Aroya recently embarked on a repositioning voyage ahead of Aroya Cruises’ first deployment in the Mediterranean.

After completing its maiden season in the Red Sea, the vessel sailed from Jeddah on June 12, 2025, kicking off a one-way cruise to Istanbul.

The nine-night itinerary features a transit of the Suez Canal, as well as visits to destinations in Egypt and Turkey, including Port Suez, Kaş and Bodrum.

After arriving in Istanbul later this month, the Aroya is set to kick off a series of seven-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Sailing roundtrip from the Galataport Cruise Terminal, the vessel will offer two itineraries, including one focusing on Turkish coastal cities.

The cruise is said to offer an immersive experience on the country’s shoreline with visits to Bodrum, Marmaris and Kaş, as well as a stop in Alexandria, Egypt.

The second itinerary sails to ports in Turkey and Greece, including Piraeus, Mykonos, Rhodes and Bodrum.

Other destinations set to be visited during the ship’s first season in the Mediterranean include Chania and Izmir.

According to Aroya, the season in the Mediterranean marks a significant milestone in its expansion outside the Red Sea, marking the first time it offers its Arabian-inspired experience in the region.

Originally constructed for Dream Cruises as the World Dream, the Aroya was acquired by Aroya Cruises in 2023.

After undergoing a major refurbishment project in Germany and the Netherlands, which is said to have reimagined 95 percent of its interiors, the 2017-built ship debuted for the Saudi brand in late 2024.

For its maiden season, the Aroya offered a series of two- to seven-night cruises departing from Jeddah.

Itineraries included visits to additional destinations in Saudi Arabia, including Aroya’s private island of Jabal Al-Sabaya, as well as ports of call in Egypt and Jordan.