Aroya Cruises Launches Inaugural Mediterranean Itineraries

Aroya Cruises has announced the launch of its inaugural Mediterranean itineraries, set to begin in June 2025.

The line’s ship, the Aroya, will be homeported in Galataport Istanbul and will sail to top European cruise destinations, marking a significant milestone in the cruise line’s expansion, the company revealed.

The seven-night voyages, exploring ports in Turkey and Greece, will begin on June 21, 2025, with stops in Bodrum, Marmaris, Kaş, and Kuşadası, followed by Athens, Mykonos and Crete. In July, the sailings will expand to include Rhodes and İzmir, with Fethiye added in August.

One of the new itineraries will focus exclusively on Turkish coastal cities, offering an immersive experience along Turkey’s stunning shoreline, while the other sailings will combine both Turkey and Greece, with a special emphasis on Bodrum and key ports along the Turkish Riviera.

Dr. Jörg Rudolph, president of Aroya Cruises, said: “Launching our Mediterranean season is a proud moment for AROYA Cruises, offering a new way to discover one of the world’s most iconic cruise regions through an Arabian-inspired experience. These itineraries reflect our commitment to delivering journeys rooted in Saudi culture, shaped by its values, and shared through the warmth and generosity that define the AROYA experience.”

Aroya Cruises celebrated its maiden voyage on December 16, 2024, with a sailing in the Red Sea, showcasing an authentic Arabian experience.

İlhan Sipahi, CEO of Galataport Istanbul, added, “It is a great honour and joy for us to witness Galataport İstanbul, the city’s main cruise port, recognised as a preferred destination by the world’s leading cruise lines. The selection of Galataport İstanbul as the homeport for Aroya Cruises, one of the newest and most substantial investments in the cruise industry, is a source of immense pride. More importantly, we are thrilled to introduce the people of Saudi Arabia, İstanbulites, and travellers from around the world to both the unparalleled amenities of Galataport İstanbul and the rich cultural heritage of the city.”