Aroya Announces Return to the Red Sea

Aroya Cruises announced that it is returning to the Red Sea in September, with a new season of sailings departing from its homeport of Jeddah.

The company said that the new itineraries will take guests to some of the most captivating destinations in the region, including the private island of Jabal Al Sabaya and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

After debuting in the region in late June, Aroya is currently completing a summer deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Sailing from Galataport Istanbul, Aroya offered a series of weeklong cruises to destinations in Türkiye, Greece and Egypt.

“Our first Mediterranean season has been a significant milestone for Aroya Cruises, attracting guests from across the region and internationally,” said Aroya’s President Joerg Rudolph.

“As we return to the Red Sea, we are building on this success with new itineraries that highlight the region’s culture, stunning landscapes, and renowned Arabian hospitality. With the new season, we continue our commitment to creating memorable journeys for both first-time cruisers and returning guests.”

Aroya’s summer season in the Mediterranean ends with an eight-night repositioning voyage that will sail from Istanbul to Jeddah on Sep. 12, 2025.

Ahead of launching its new season in the Red Sea, the Aroya is set to visit Kuşadası, Bodrum, the Suez Canal and Sharm El Sheikh.

Starting on Sep. 20, 2025, the company offers three-, four- and five-night cruises to the private island of Jabal Al Sabaya, as well as the Egyptian ports of Safaga (Hurghada) and Sharm El Sheikh.

The Aroya is also set to make visits to Marsa Alam, which will be part of a newly launched itinerary. Other highlights of the season include a new interporting operation in Safaga on selected departures.

According to the company, the new embarkation port provides added flexibility for travelers and creates new opportunities to experience Aroya’s Red Sea offering directly from Egypt’s coast.

Aroya added that its cruises in the region are designed for both regional guests seeking short escapes and international guests looking to discover the Red Sea.

“The itineraries showcase the diversity of the region’s coastlines and cultural landmarks, delivered with Saudi Arabia’s renowned Hafawa hospitality and the distinctive onboard experience that defines an Aroya journey,” the company stated.

Aroya also confirmed its return to Türkiye in 2026 and 2027 for extended seasons in the Eastern Mediterranean.