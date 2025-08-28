The Latest Key Cruise Ship Drydocks

Cruise Industry News looks into some of the key drydock projects that are taking place during the summer into early fall.

Brilliant Lady

Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages

Capacity: 2,770 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Year built: 2024

Drydock Period: Jul. 20 to Aug. 1, 2025

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Palermo, Italy)

As part of the preparations for its maiden cruise, the Brilliant Lady underwent a drydock at the Fincantieri shipyard in late July.

Set to welcome its first paying guests in early September, the 110,000-ton vessel underwent final touches, as well as upgrades to its public areas.

After being delivered to Virgin Voyages in 2024, the 2,770-guest ship also underwent activation work after spending months in layup around Europe.

Finnmarken

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten

Capacity: 500 guests

Tonnage: 15,960

Year built: 2002

Drydock Period: Jul. 25 to Aug. 8, 2025

Shipyard: Norderwerft (Hamburg, Germany)

Hurtigruten’s Finnmarken underwent technical work at drydock at the Norderwerft shipyard in Hamburg, Germany.

After having a cruise cancelled to make room for the project, the 2002-built vessel arrived at the facility in late July.

Before resuming service in early August, the 500-guest ship saw the installation of a new propeller, as well as other maintenance work.

Norwegian Jewel

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Tonnage: 93,000

Year built: 2005

Drydock Period: Sep. 25 to Oct. 15, 2025

Shipyard: Chantier Naval de Marseille (Marseille, France)

The Norwegian Jewel is scheduled to undergo a routine drydock at a European shipyard starting in late September.

In addition to technical work and general maintenance, the 2005-built ship will see upgrades to its public areas, including the debut of a new Vibe Beach Club.

Following the work, the Norwegian Jewel is set to embark on a trans-Atlantic crossing ahead of spending the winter in the Caribbean.

Explorer of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 3,286 guests

Tonnage: 142,000

Year built: 2000

Drydock Period: Sep. 21 to Oct. 19, 2025

Shipyard: Navantia (Cadiz, Spain)

Royal Caribbean International’s Explorer of the Seas is set for a drydock before the end of its European season.

As part of the shipyard stay in Spain, the Voyager-class vessel is expected to undergo routine maintenance, as well as general upkeep.

The project is scheduled for late September and will be followed by a trans-Atlantic crossing to Port Canaveral.

Dream

Cruise Line: Tianjin Orient International Cruise Line

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Tonnage: 77,000

Year built: 1998

Drydock Period: Jun. 26 to Jul. 7, 2025

Shipyard: CSSC Qingdao Beihai (Qingdao, China)

Tianjin Orient International Cruise Line’s Dream underwent a routine drydock at the Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry shipyard in Qingdao, China.

According to sources in Asia, the former Sea Princess underwent scheduled maintenance, as well as class inspections and minor upgrades to interior areas.

The 1998-built ship also saw the addition of a new livery, engine overhaul, hull painting and more.