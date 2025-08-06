Hurtigruten’s Finnmarken Gets New Propeller in Drydock

Hurtigruten’s Finnmarken is currently undergoing a refurbishment at a drydock in the Norderwerft shipyard in Hamburg, Germany.

According to an update shared by the company, the project included the installation of a new propeller.

The new 14-ton unit was added to the ship over a two-day timeframe, which included a two-hour operation to put it in position.

After getting its new thruster, the 2002-built vessel was refloated for a series of tests while at dock near Hamburg’s HafenCity region.

According to Hurtigruten, work is now taking place onboard to get the Finnmarken ready to welcome guests back soon.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, Hurtigruten had to cancel a sailing onboard the ship to allow for the drydock.

Sailing to the Norwegian coast, the 14-night cruise was scheduled to depart from the port of Hamburg on July 25, 2025.

As part of the company’s “North Cape Line,” the itinerary featured visits to Stavanger, Bergen, Træna, Senja, Nordkapp, Tromsø, Reine, Lofoten and Haugesund.

Affected guests were offered the choice of rebooking their reservation on an alternative departure or receiving a full refund of the cruise fare.

Hurtigruten also stated that it would cover any additional costs incurred as a result of the cruise cancellation.

The Finnmarken is now set to resume its regular cruise schedule on August 8, sailing from Hamburg for another voyage to Norway.

The drydock follows a major modernization project that was undertaken onboard the 500-guest vessel earlier this year.

At the time, the ship spent a month in drydock at the Frederikshavn shipyard in Denmark before resuming service under its original name.

Before the refit, the hybrid-powered vessel had been sailing as the Otto Sverdrup, a name it gained during another refit in 2021.