Hurtigruten Reportedly Cancels Cruise Onboard Finnmarken

Hurtigruten is reportedly cancelling an upcoming sailing of the Finnmarken due to a technical issue onboard the 2002-built vessel.

According to a report by the Hamburger Abendblatt, the sailing scheduled for July 25, 2025, had to be cancelled to allow for a shipyard visit.

Sailing roundtrip from Hamburg, the Finnmarken was scheduled to offer a two-week cruise to the Norwegian coast.

One of the ship’s stern thrusters is set to be repaired during the shipyard visit, which follows a recent modernization project.

Affected guests were already contacted by Hurtigruten and offered two alternatives, the German newspaper said.

Passengers will be able to rebook their reservation on an alternative departure or receive a full refund of the cruise fare.

Around 50 percent of the guests have already opted for rebooking on a later date, while 15 percent have requested a full refund, the Hamburger Abendblatt stated.

Hurtigruten is also said to be covering any additional costs incurred as a result of the rebooking of the sailing.

Of note, Finnmarken’s July 11, 2025, cruise is still scheduled to sail from the port of Hamburg as planned.

As part of Hurtigruten’s “North Cape Line” itinerary, the ship offers 14-night cruises to nine ports of call in Norway and the Lofoten Islands.

Destinations set to be visited during the July 25 sailing include Stavanger, Bergen, Traena, Senja, Nordkapp, Tromsø, Reine, Lofoten and Haugesund.

After undergoing the necessary repairs, the ship is now expected to resume service in Hamburg on August 8, 2025.

The Finnmarken underwent a major modernization project earlier this year as part of a month-long drydock at the Frederikshavn shipyard in Denmark.

At the time, the 15,960-ton ship also regained its original name after spending several years sailing as the Otto Sverdrup.

The current technical issue is not related to the refurbishment project, Hurtigruten informed the Hamburger Abendblatt.