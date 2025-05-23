Hurtigruten to Expand Signature Fleet with Midnatsol in 2026

Hurtigruten announced it is increasing capacity for its premium Signature offering in response to the strong demand for Arctic and Norwegian coastal voyages.

The company said that the Midnatsol will join the Trollfjord in the Signature fleet following a comprehensive upgrade of the onboard facilities.

At the same time, the Vesterålen will return to full-time service with the Coastal Express fleet on the Bergen–Kirkenes roundtrip route, supporting the state contract.

“Demand for voyages along the Norwegian coast continues to rise sharply, particularly for journeys that offer authentic experiences, comfort, and a deep connection with nature and culture,” said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten.

“By introducing the Midnatsol as a Signature ship, we are meeting this demand with an upgraded vessel that perfectly complements our existing fleet,” added Felin.

Starting in summer 2026, the Midnatsol will offer regular sailings between Bergen and Longyearbyen on the Svalbard Line. In the winter, it will alternate with the recently renamed Finnmarken (formerly the MS Otto Sverdrup) on the North Cape Line, departing weekly from Hamburg.

The company said that as of early May 2025, global bookings for upcoming Signature voyages were up more than 40 percent year-on-year.

Hurtigruten’s Signature concept has rapidly emerged as a key growth driver, particularly in the U.K. market.

“Demand for Signature voyages in the UK has been exceptional,” added James Howlett, head of sales U.K. “In total, our Signature bookings are up over 100 percent year to date, with trade up over 200 percent. This strong performance gives us a solid foundation to accelerate further growth in the U.K.”

“These are voyages that combine the best of Norwegian nature, culture, and hospitality. The fact that demand is increasing so significantly confirms that we have struck a chord with the market,” Howlett added.

The Vesterålen will rejoin the Original Coastal Express fleet in spring 2026 to support this fleet reshuffle. The vessel underwent upgrades in 2019.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the Vesterålen back into service,” Felin said. “This ship has a unique charm and a proud history that resonates strongly with many of our loyal guests.”