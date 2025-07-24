Virgin’s Brilliant Lady Enters Drydock Ahead of Maiden Cruise

Virgin Voyages’ newest cruise ship, the Brilliant Lady, is getting ready to welcome its first guests later this year.

The vessel recently underwent a drydock at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo, Italy, as the company prepares for the ship’s first cruise which is scheduled in early September.

The 110,000-ton ship is currently undergoing final touches ahead of its inaugural cruise: a five-night voyage to Bermuda.

Sailing roundtrip from New York City, the itinerary will mark Virgin’s debut in the U.S. Northeast and is set to be followed by additional sailings from the Big Apple.

As the fourth ship in the company’s fleet, the Brilliant Lady was delivered to Virgin Voyages in early 2024.

With its maiden cruise pushed to late 2025, the ship spent over two years laid up in different ports in Europe, including Civitavecchia and Málaga.

Joining the Scarlet Lady, the Valiant Lady and the Resilient Lady, the vessel will now bring Virgin’s product to new markets and destinations.

Following its initial sailing in Canada and New England, the Brilliant Lady will offer itineraries in the Caribbean during the 2025-26 season.

The 2,770-guest ship then repositions to the West Coast for cruises to the Mexican Riviera, as well as a summer deployment in Alaska and Canada.

Marking Virgin’s debut in the region, the season includes a series of seven- to 12-night cruises sailing roundtrip from Seattle.

The Brilliant Lady is also set to offer repositioning cruises via the Panama Canal and Central America, as well as itineraries to Mexico and California departing from Vancouver and Los Angeles.

With a slightly modified design, the ship will introduce new features to Virgin’s fleet, including Rojo by Razzle Dazzle, a Spanish-inspired restaurant.

Other highlights of the vessel include an expanded entertainment lineup inspired by traveler and travel advisor feedback that features new shows, parties and interactive plays.