Virgin Voyages Unveils Rojo by Razzle Dazzle Aboard Brilliant Lady

Virgin Voyages has unveiled Rojo by Razzle Dazzle, a Spanish-inspired restaurant debuting aboard the Brilliant Lady.

According to a press release, Chefs Justin Severino and Nate Hobart, known for Pittsburgh’s Morcilla, will lead the restaurant, which will feature shared plates. The menu includes Oxtail Montadito with braised oxtail, caramelized onion and mahón cheese, as well as a selection of pintxos, tapas and larger plates inspired by Spain’s culinary regions. Guests can expect dishes such as jamón croquettes, seafood-forward paellas and slow-roasted meats, showcasing bold flavors and traditional techniques.

Levi Mezick, director of culinary program development, said: “Virgin Voyages set out to be a disruptor from day one, and our culinary program – with Michelin-chef designed menus and boundary pushing creativity – was always central to that mission. Spanish cuisine and the communal dining traditions complement our commitment to authentic yet innovative experiences for our Sailors.”

By day, Razzle Dazzle’s brunch will incorporate Spanish-American influences, while evenings will highlight regional Spanish cuisine with a focus on communal dining. To complement the menu, Virgin Voyages partnered with Onada Consulting in Barcelona to create a cocktail menu featuring Spanish-inspired drinks, including sangrias, vermouths and regional wines.

The venue for Razzle Dazzle was redesigned to reflect these dining traditions, featuring wooden accents, deep red tones and shared seating.