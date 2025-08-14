Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl to Get New Features in Drydock

Norwegian Cruise Line announced that two of its Jewel-class vessels are scheduled to undergo revitalizations this fall.

According to the company, the Norwegian Jewel and the Norwegian Pearl will get new features, including the adults-only Vibe Beach Club.

The outdoor lounge will debut on both ships, offering an additional hot tub, as well as 54 premium lounge chairs and seven new private cabanas.

Replacing an additional sundeck separate from the main pool, the new Vibe Beach Clubs will be located on the vessels’ Deck 14.

Norwegian said that guests can expect a “quiet, serene atmosphere” at the new venue, with ocean views, a full-service bar, personalized services, chilled towels and fruit skewers.

“The new enhancements aboard the two Jewel-Class ships showcase NCL’s commitment to delivering guests more to do and more to enjoy while offering the freedom and flexibility to design their very best vacation,” the company stated.

Pre-bookings for cabanas and passes to the exclusive retreat onboard the Norwegian Pearl and the Norwegian Jewel are now open for booking, Norwegian added.

The Norwegian Jewel will get the new venue during its upcoming drydock, which is scheduled to take place between Sep. 25 and Oct. 15, 2025.

Following the revitalization, the 2005-built ship will offer itineraries to Panama and the Caribbean departing from PortMiami.

The Norwegian Pearl update will take place between Nov. 3 and Nov. 23, 2025, and will be followed by cruises to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Panama Canal sailings from Miami.

According to Norwegian, the itineraries are highlighted by visits to Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas.

The destination is also undergoing a revitalization and will debut a new pier later and a welcome center by the end of the year.

Further enhancements are opening in 2026, including a nearly six-acre waterpark with 19 waterslides and an 800-foot dynamic river.