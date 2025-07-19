Dream Drydocked in China

Tianjin Orient International Cruise Line’s Dream has recently undergone a routine drydock at the Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry shipyard in Qingdao, China.

Originally built as the Sea Princess for the Princess Cruises brand, the 77,000-ton vessel arrived at the facility in late June.

According to local sources, the Dream underwent scheduled maintenance, as well as class inspections and minor upgrades to public areas and staterooms.

The 1,950-guest ship also saw the addition of a new livery that includes decorative waves on its hull, as well as new colors for its main mast.

Technical work carried out onboard the vessel included hull painting, rust removal, engine overhaul and oil pump servicing.

After completing the 11-day drydock, the Dream returned to Tianjin to resume revenue service earlier this month.

Upon welcoming guests back onboard earlier this month, the Dream resumed its regular schedule, which includes a series of short cruises departing from Tianjin.

The itineraries visit international destinations, including Sasebo, Nagasaki and Fukuoka in Japan; and Jeju in South Korea.

Before its more recent shipyard visit, the 1998-built vessel underwent a major modernization project at a different facility in China.

As part of the three-month drydock that took place in 2023, the ship saw updates to public areas and cabins, as well as upgrades to systems and technical aspects.

Acquired by Tianjin Orient International Cruise Line in 2023, the former Sea Princess was withdrawn from Princess Cruises’ fleet in 2020.

The ship was initially acquired by Sanya International Cruise Development and renamed Charming.

With pandemic-related restrictions preventing cruise operations in China, the vessel remained in a layup status until being acquired by its current operators.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Dream entered service in 1998 as the third ship in Princess’ Sun Class.

Other ships in the series include the 1995-built Pacific World, which currently sails for Peace Boat, and the 1997-built Star Voyager, which sails for the new StarCruises brand.