Pacific World Kicks Off Peace Boat’s 120th Voyage

The Pacific World sailed from the Port of Yokohama in late April for Peace Boat’s 120th Global Voyage.

According to the not-for-profit organization, the 103-night cruise will include visits to 23 destinations in 19 countries around the world.

The 120th voyage will continue to highlight and amplify the voices and actions of people around the world working to build peace, Peace Boat said.

Celebrating 80 years since the end of World War II, the cruise will host the “Time for Peace” project, which aims to connect individuals and organizations dedicated to peacebuilding and conflict prevention around the globe.

Over 1,700 guests are currently onboard, including members of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize recipients Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), as well as representatives of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

The voyage is also highlighted by an outreach edition of the Nobel Peace Prize exhibition “A Message to Humanity.”

The work is the result of a partnership between Peace Boat and the Nobel Peace Center in Norway.

According to a press release, Peace Boat held a press conference onboard the Pacific World before the departure from Japan.

“This ship becomes a floating platform of hope—a tangible reminder that distance is no barrier to understanding and empathy,” said the Communications and Marketing Director of the Nobel Peace Center, Kim Reksten Gronneberg.

“Our partnership with the Peace Boat signifies a shared vision: the belief that by amplifying the voices of survivors and advocates, we can foster a culture of peace that encourages action and inspires change.”

Peace Boat reportedly first set sail in 1983 with the philosophy of reflecting on past wars to create future peace.

As part of the company’s 120th world cruise, the Pacific World recently visited destinations in Japan, China and Vietnam before heading to Singapore and the Indian Ocean.

The former Sun Princess is now scheduled to sail around Africa, visiting ports in South Africa on its way to Europe.

Before returning to Japan in August, the cruise also includes visits to ports of call in the Canary Islands, Western Europe, Scandinavia, Iceland, the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.