Tianjin Cruise Port Welcomes First Guests in Three Years

The Tianjin International Cruise Terminal recently welcomed guests back after a three-year gap.

According to reports in local media, the Chinese facility received a total of 300 guests on July 29.

The passengers boarded the former Sea Princess for a vessel tour, said China News Network.

Currently owned by a Tianjin Orient International Cruise Line, the 77,000-ton vessel remained docked while guests experienced its accommodations and facilities, including dining and entertainment venues.

Built for Princess Cruises in the late 1990s, the Chinese-owned cruise ship was subject to a major refurbishment earlier this year.

Renamed Dream, the 1,950-guest vessel reportedly received technical updates, in addition to new public areas, entertainment options and refreshed staterooms.

The two-month-long refit took place at the Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard and also included the creation of a new livery.

Part of a series of four ships in the Sun Class, the Dream was built in Italy by the Fincantieri shipyard and also sailed for P&O Cruises before arriving in China.

Following the ship, the Tianjin International Cruise Terminal is also scheduled to receive the Mediterranea later this year.

Sailing for Adora Cruises, the 2003-built ship will kick off a series of short cruises from the homeport in the fourth quarter.

Following a refit, the vessel, which was previously operated by Costa Cruises, is set to offer international itineraries that cater to passengers from Northern China, the company said.

According to China Daily, Tianjin served as homeport for over 20 cruise ships between mid-2010 and early 2020.

Operated by different brands – including Royal Caribbean, Costa and MSC –, the vessels made a total of 872 calls, bringing more than 4.26 million guests to the port’s cruise terminal.