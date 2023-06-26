Former Sea Princess Completes Refit at Shipyard in China

The former Sea Princess recently completed a major refurbishment project at the Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard in Zhoushan, China.

According to local media, the 1998-built vessel – which is now named Dream – underwent regular maintenance, in addition to inspections and mechanical repairs.

The Chinese-owned cruise ship also saw changes to its facilities, with public areas, entertainment options and staterooms undergoing upgrades.

Before leaving the shipyard earlier this month, the Dream also underwent electrical repairs, a Chinese report said, as well as a general inspection and updates to its lifesaving and fire-fighting systems.

The vessel received a new livery as well, with the application of a new red-colored logo at its funnel and new hull inscriptions.

Following the works, the ship set sail to Tianjin, from where it is reportedly set to resume international cruise operations.

The Dream also became the first foreign-flagged cruise ship to visit the Chinese homeport in over three years, the local media said.

Owned by Chinese interests since late 2020, the former Sea Princess first entered service in 1998 for Princess Cruises.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 77,000-ton vessel is part of company’s Sun Class, which originally included the former Sun Princess, the former Dawn Princess and the former Ocean Princess.

After several years serving the Australian market, the Sea Princess was withdrawn by Princess during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially sold to China-based Foresee Cruises, the vessel was renamed Charming before gaining its current name earlier this year.

The new brand planned to start service in May 2021, but the 1,950-guest ship remained laid-up in different ports around China ever since.

Before debuting in Asia, the Dream also sailed for P&O Cruises during its 25-year career. As the Adonia, the vessel served the British market between 2003 and 2005.