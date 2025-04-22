Star Voyager Launches Maiden Season from Bangkok

StarCruises is celebrating its inaugural season from Thailand with the arrival of the Star Voyager at Laem Chabang Port, near Bangkok.

The ship begins its maiden five-night itinerary on Tuesday, April 22, visiting Ko Samui and Singapore, with a second departure scheduled for May 7, 2025.

To commemorate the milestone, Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, deputy governor for international marketing Asia and South Pacific at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, joined Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises, and officials from key ministries and tourism authorities at Laem Chabang for a special welcoming ceremony and inaugural sailing.

“We’re excited to homeport the Star Voyager in Bangkok as we introduce the revitalized StarCruises brand in Thailand,” said Goh. “This launch represents a significant step forward in our vision to position Thailand as a cruise hub in Southeast Asia. With this regional deployment, we aim to attract a diverse range of travellers while supporting the country’s growing tourism economy.”

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance Thailand’s tourism and maritime industry which is aligned with the Thailand Government’s Policy,” said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“This event is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our dedicated team, partners, and stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. Their unwavering support and hard work have made it possible for us to showcase Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality to the world,” she added.

The Star Voyager recently completed a $50 million refurbishment and will now homeport in Bangkok.