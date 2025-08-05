Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Arrives in Puerto Rico

As preparations for its official debut continue, the Star of the Seas recently arrived at the port of Ponce for a technical call.

After crossing the Atlantic for the first time, the Royal Caribbean International vessel docked at the Puerto Rican port on August 4, 2025.

According to local media, the Star of the Seas will spend three days in Ponce.

Before arriving in Puerto Rico, the LNG-powered vessel also made a technical visit to the Spanish port of Cadiz.

Delivered by the Meyer Turky shipyard in July, the new ship is scheduled to welcome its first paying guests on August 16, 2025.

On that day, the Star of the Seas kicks off a series of preview cruises sailing from its homeport of Port Canaveral.

The three- and four-night itineraries feature visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The vessel is then set to be christened by its godmother, singer and actress Diana Ross, before embarking on its maiden cruise on August 31, 2025.

As the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon-class series, the Star of the Seas is set to offer weeklong cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

The itineraries visit destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean, including San Juan in Puerto Rico, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Other ports of call set to be visited include Philipsburg in St. Maarten, Cozumel in Mexico and Basseterre in St. Kitts, as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay, which will be featured in all cruises.

Following the Star of the Seas, Royal Caribbean is set to take delivery of two additional Icon class ships in the near future.

The first to debut will be the new Legend of the Seas, which is scheduled to enter service in the Mediterranean in 2026. A fourth, still-unnamed vessel follows suit in 2027.