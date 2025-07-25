Star Sails from Finland Ahead of Maiden Cruise for Royal Caribbean

The new Star of the Seas set sail from its building dock at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland ahead of its maiden cruise.

After being delivered to Royal Caribbean International earlier this month, the LNG-powered vessel departed Turku on July 17, 2025.

Set to kick off its maiden season in August, the 250,800-ton ship is recently reached Cadiz in Spain.

While local media reported that Royal Caribbean dropped plans to bring the new ship to the port’s Navantia shipyard, the ship is arrived in Spain on July 24.

According to La Voz de Cadiz, the ship will take on supplies at a wetdock before continuing to another European shipyard.

The Star of the Seas is then expected to undergo final touch-ups before crossing the Atlantic ahead of its debut in North America.

As the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon class, the vessel will offer week-long cruises from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis.

Star’s inaugural seven-night cruise is scheduled for August 31, 2025, and includes visits to destinations in Mexico, Honduras and the Bahamas.

In addition to the company’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay, the ship is set to visit Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán.

The Star of the Seas is also poised to offer four preview cruises before embarking on its inaugural voyage.

Sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral, the three- and four-night sailings feature visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, in addition to days at sea.

Other ports of call set to be visited by the vessel during its inaugural season include San Juan in Puerto Rico, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Philipsburg in St. Maarten and Basseterre in St. Kitts.

Following the Star of the Seas, Royal Caribbean takes delivery of the new Legend of the Seas in 2026.

As the third ship in the company’s Icon Class, the vessel will spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to the Caribbean.