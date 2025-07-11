Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Drops Visit to Navantia

The new Star of the Seas will no longer visit the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz following its delivery to Royal Caribbean International.

According to Spanish media, the new LNG-powered vessel was scheduled to arrive at the facility on July 18, 2025.

The Star of the Seas was set to spend two weeks in the Spanish shipyard to undergo finishing work ahead of its debut in August, La Voz de Cádiz said.

While specific details of the project were not revealed, the work was expected to be similar to the work scope that took place onboard its sister ship, the Icon of the Seas, in late 2023, the website added.

According to Diario de Cádiz, the Star of the Seas is now scheduled to head to the port of Algeciras in southern Spain.

There, the 250,800-ton vessel is expected to see the installation of natural plants in its Central Park and adjoining areas.

Royal Caribbean’s decision to drop the visit to Cádiz was driven by recent labor conflicts at Navantia, the sources said.

Earlier this month, Carnival Cruise Line faced problems at the facility due to a strike, which led to a complete halt of the work that was being carried out on the Carnival Liberty.

The vessel had to sail to a different shipyard to complete its drydock, causing a cruise cancellation and a delayed return to service.

Shipyard workers also tried to prevent the ship from sailing to the French shipyard, Diario de Cádiz said.

As the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon series, the Star of the Seas was recently delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard.

Set to enter service in August, the 5,610-guest ship will offer cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

Two Icon-class ships are set to follow suit, including the Legend of the Seas, which will enter service in the Mediterranean in 2026.