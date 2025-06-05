Royal Caribbean Names Diana Ross Godmother of Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has named music legend Diana Ross as the godmother of the Star of the Seas, the cruise line’s second Icon Class ship, set to debut in August 2025.

Ross will participate in the ship’s official naming ceremony, held in the AquaTheater located in the AquaDome neighborhood, when the vessel launches from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida.

“We are thrilled to have Diana Ross join us for the debut of Star of the Seas, the next bold vacation in our revolutionary Icon Class, designed to encompass the best a vacation experience can offer,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. “We couldn’t imagine a more fitting godmother for Star than Diana Ross, who is a true icon known for creating music that transcends generations while celebrating life and bringing people together. We can’t wait to welcome Ms. Ross, our guests and crew to celebrate the arrival of Star this August.”

As godmother, Ross will take part in the maritime tradition of blessing the ship, its crew and future passengers. She will participate in the naming ceremony, which will be held in the ship’s AquaTheater, located within the AquaDome, one of Star of the Seas’ eight neighborhoods, which offers offering ocean views, dining and entertainment.

“I am truly honored to join the Royal Caribbean family,” said Ross. “Having spent years of creating beautiful music and memories and bringing people together from all over the world, this feels like a perfect continuation of my journey as godmother of Star of the Seas.”

The naming ceremony will mark the official entry of the Star of the Seas into service. The Star will offer seven-night vacations to the most sought-after destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, including the company’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.