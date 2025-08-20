President David Herrera Out At Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) announced that David J. Herrera, who served as president of Norwegian Cruise Line, exited the company effective on August. 20.

According to a filing issued this Wednesday, Herrera’s departure is part of a “strategic leadership change.”

Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ president and CEO, will assume Herrera’s day-to-day responsibilities on an interim basis. Sommer was previously brand president.

The company said it is now conducting a “robust search” for a new president for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Herrera has occupied various positions at Prestige Cruise Holdings and NCLH since 2012, including leading the company into the Chinese market.

He then took over as Norwegian Cruise Line’s president in July 2023, replacing Harry Sommer, who had just been appointed as NCLH’s CEO and president.

During his tenure, Herrera oversaw the introduction of two newbuilds, the Norwegian Viva in August 2023 and the Norwegian Aqua in April 2025.

He also promoted various itinerary changes, cancelling seasons in destinations like South America and Africa, to bring vessels back to traditional homeports in the United States.

More recently, Herrera led the company’s investment in its private destination of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

The island will see the addition of a 19-water-slide waterpark, as well as other new features, starting later this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line is also investing heavily in new ships, with seven vessels scheduled for deliveries between 2026 and 2036.

In addition to further Prima Class ships, the lineup features larger vessels that are being developed under a new design.

Set to debut between 2030 and 2036, the 225,000-ton ships will be among the largest ever built for the brand, with a capacity for over 5,100 guests.

In other relevant news, Norwegian Cruise Line recently announced the departure of two of its older and smaller ships: the Norwegian Sky and the Norwegian Sun.