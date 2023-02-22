Herrera Takes the Helm at Norwegian Cruise Line Brand

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced David J. Herrera as the Brand’s new President effective April 1, 2023, as Harry J. Sommer transitions to be the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the parent company for the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, effective July 1, 2023, according to a press release.

Herrera, who currently serves as NCL’s Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer has been with NCLH since 2015, and previously served as a Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Prestige Cruise Holdings from 2012 through 2015.

According to a press release, Herrera has successfully held a variety of senior leadership roles within the organization, including SVP Brand Finance, Strategy and Consumer Research; SVP Corporate Development for NCLH; and President of NCLH China.

“David and I have worked closely together for almost a decade expanding NCL’s global presence and shaping its future,” said Harry Sommer, Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “With over 25 years of robust corporate business experience and a strong financial, sales, marketing and business development background, David is a key contributor to NCL’s success, and I am certain he will continue to guide the NCL brand on an accelerated path forward.”

As NCL’s President, Herrera will be responsible for the overall strategic vision and business plan execution for the Brand, as well as expand his reporting line to now include revenue management, guest services, brand finance, international sales, and the recently formed Experiences at Sea division which provides one of a kind, immersive events at sea for a range of passionate affinity communities.

“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the passionate and incredible team at NCL, as well as to continue to work alongside Harry and our stellar leadership group to build on our strong momentum,” said David Herrera, Incoming President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “It is going to be another milestone year for us as we continue the Prima Class rollout, and I am looking forward to leading our team and guests along this exciting journey.”

In his current role, Herrera has led the sales and marketing teams to record results. In November 2022, the Company succeeded in having its best booked month ever, ending 2022 at record booking levels for 2023, therefore starting this year in a better booked position than ever before and setting another new record in January. As a U.S. veteran himself, he is also proud to have co-sponsored the development of the Brand’s first-ever Military Appreciation Program in November 2022, the landmark initiative that honors U.S. military members with an exclusive offer and onboard experiences.

With Herrera’s appointment as NCL President, Adam Malone, who currently oversees consumer and integrated marketing, will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer, and 15-year NCL veteran Michael Tomoleoni, who currently manages the consumer sales division, will now serve as the Chief Consumer Sales Officer. Jason Krimmel will assume the newly created role of Chief International Sales and Marketing Officer, working closely with Herrera to further expand the Brand’s international footprint.