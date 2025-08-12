Margaritaville at Sea Islander Celebrates First Year of Service

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander recently marked its first year of service after debuting on June 14, 2024.

“In the 365 days since, guests have made memories to last a lifetime, and we thank you for making them with us,” Margaritaville at Sea said in a celebratory social media post.

Originally built for Costa Cruises as the Costa Atlantica, the Islander underwent a comprehensive refurbishment in Northern Ireland before embarking on its maiden voyage.

The refurbishment saw the addition of Margaritaville’s signature venues to the vessel, including the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

In line with the company’s product, the 86,000-ton ship also debuted a new island-inspired look in its public areas and staterooms.

After being christened by Savannah Buffett, daughter of Margaritaville’s founder Jimmy Buffett, the Islander spent its maiden season offering short cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Sailing from its homeport in Tampa, the vessel offered a series of four- and five-night cruises to Mexico, including Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Earlier this year, the 2,100-guest ship also added longer itineraries to its schedule, debuting in new destinations such as Belize, Grand Cayman and Jamaica.

The four- to seven-night itineraries are set to be repeated through the end of the year, with more ports of call being added.

Continuing its expansion in the cruise business, Margaritaville is now set to add a third ship to its lineup after acquiring the Costa Fortuna.

Renamed the Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber, the 2003-built vessel is set to make its debut for the company in late 2026.

While further itineraries and details are yet to be announced, the ship is expected to sail from a third homeport.

In addition to Tampa, Margaritaville at Sea also sails from West Palm Beach with its first ship, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.