Margaritaville at Sea Islander Sets Sail to Florida

The new Margaritaville at Sea Islander is currently heading to Florida. After undergoing a major refurbishment at the Harland & Wolff Shipyard in Northern Ireland, the cruise ship left Belfast on May 19, 2024.

Set to enter service for Margaritaville at Sea in mid-June, the Islander made a technical call in Gibraltar.

After arriving at the UK port on May 23, the ship is set to cross the Atlantic on its way to Port Tampa Bay.

Margaritaville at Sea celebrated the start of the repositioning journey with a post on its social media accounts.

According to the company, the 2,100-guest ship is undergoing final touches along the way and is expected to arrive in Florida in early June.

Before kicking off its maiden voyage on June 14, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander is set to be christened during a special ceremony.

The company announced that Savannah Buffet, daughter of the late singer, author, and sailor Jimmy Buffett, will serve as the ship’s godmother.

Once in Tampa, the Islander is set to offer a year-round program of four- and five-night cruises to Mexico and Florida that feature visits to Cozumel, Puerto Progreso, Costa Maya and Key West.

In early 2025, the ship is also set to offer six- and seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, adding destinations in Belize, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Originally built for Costa Cruises as the Costa Atlantica, the Islander first entered service in the early 2000s.

After sailing in China for several years, the Spirit-Class vessel was sold to Margaritaville at Sea in late 2023.

Before kicking off its inaugural season, the ship underwent a major makeover that included updates to staterooms and public areas.

The Islander also received new features, including the three-story poolside LandShark Bar at Sea and the JWB Prime Steakhouse.