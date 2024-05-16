Savannah Buffett Named Godmother of Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Margaritaville at Sea announced that Savannah Buffett, daughter of the late singer, author and sailor Jimmy Buffett, will serve as godmother of its newest ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

The Islander will embark on its inaugural voyage on June 14, sailing a 4-night itinerary from Port Tampa Bay, with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and two days at sea.

“Jimmy would be thrilled that Savannah is the Godmother of the Islander,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings and Buffett’s partner of 28 years. “With his eldest daughter holding this honor, the christening of the Islander will be a very, very special day for all of us.”

Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said: “We are honored to have Savannah as the Godmother of the Islander as she embodies the lifestyle Jimmy was passionate about: life on the water, great food, entertainment, and everything our guests have come to enjoy while vacationing with Margaritaville at Sea.”

Buffet added: “I’m beyond excited to be named Godmother of Margaritaville at Sea Islander and look forward to rendering the right concoction of love and luck so she may plow the seas amidst smooth, untroubled waters in search of that one particular harbor. “As a descendent of captains and boat builders, I accept this honor in tribute to the legacy of my seafaring ancestors. Cheers to many a lovely cruise!”