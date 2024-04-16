Margaritaville at Sea Unveils Entertainment Onboard Islander

Margaritaville at Sea unveiled an array of entertainment offerings onboard its newest ship, the Islander, embarking on its maiden voyage from Port Tampa Bay in June, according to a company statement.

The entertainment lineup includes two new scripted live production shows, along with two theme nights, poolside activities and music.

“The lineup of entertainment we’ve created is going to blow guests away as the highlight of their experience onboard the Islander,” said Karen Maybury, vice president of entertainment at Margaritaville at Sea. “Live music is the heartbeat of the ship, providing a breezy soundtrack to every voyage, and our other offerings blend familiar favorites with exciting new elements from Tampa, Key West, Mexico, and the Caribbean to immerse our guests in the Margaritaville lifestyle.”

The two live shows are “Conky Tonkin’ at Sea,: a country-themed show, and “Caribbean Heat Remix”, an amplified version of a Margaritaville at Sea fan favorite.

The themed experiences include Boots and Bubbles (Dress to Impress), where guests get to dress up and enjoy themed dining and cocktail menus, and Rock the Trop, the yacht rock extravaganza featuring Parrot Quest scavenger hunt, character meet-and-greets and more.