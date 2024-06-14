Margaritaville at Sea Islander Ready For Maiden Voyage

Margaritaville at Sea’s second cruise ship is now officially in service. After crossing the Atlantic in late May, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander sets sail from Tampa on its maiden voyage today.

The four-night cruise sails to the Western Caribbean and includes two days at sea, in addition to a visit to Cozumel, Mexico.

Before embarking on the inaugural voyage, the 2,100-guest ship was christened in Tampa. Savannah Buffett, daughter of Margaritaville’s founder Jimmy Buffett, served as godmother during the ceremony that took place on June 10.

As part of its maiden season, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander is set to offer four- and five-night cruises to Florida and the Caribbean. In addition to Cozumel, the itineraries are set to visit Puerto Progreso and Key West.

Starting in February, the ship is also set to offer week-long cruises to additional destinations in the Western Caribbean.

Also sailing roundtrip from the Port of Tampa Bay, the longer cruises add visits to Costa Maya, Mexico; Belize City, Belize; George Town, Cayman Islands; and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Before joining Margaritaville at Sea’s fleet, the Islander underwent a major refurbishment at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The makeover included updates to staterooms and public areas, as well as the addition of new features, such as the three-story poolside bar LandShark at Sea and the JWB Prime Steakhouse.

Joining the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the Islander was acquired by Margaritaville at Sea in December 2023.

Sharing the same design of Carnival Cruise Line’s Spirit Class, the ship was built by the Kvaerner Masa-Yards shipyard in Finland.

Originally operated by Costa Cruises, the 86,000-ton vessel also sailed for CSSC Carnival in China before being acquired by its current owners.

In service for Margaritaville at Sea since 2022, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers two- and three-night cruises to Grand Bahama departing from West Palm Beach.