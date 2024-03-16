Margaritaville at Sea Islander Enters Drydock in Belfast

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander has entered the drydock of the Harland & Wolff Shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

According to an update shared by Margaritaville at Sea, the cruise ship will now spend one month at the facility while being transformed into the “ultimate tropical oasis at sea”.

More than 1,500 crew members and contractors are set to work together on the project, the company added.

The refit will include the addition of an all-new livery, as well as major updates to public areas and staterooms.

Among the new features being created onboard are a three-story poolside bar named LandShark Bar at Sea, a Margaritaville-inspired cornhole and mini-golf course.

The ship will also offer a total of 12 dining venues, including JWB Prime Steakhouse and Rita’s Taco House.

Islander’s 1,100 staterooms will offer a fully redesigned look with custom styling reminiscent of the sand, sea and sky and all-new furnishings including Margaritaville’s signature bedding, pillows, and linens.

Following the refurbishment, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander is poised to debut for its new owners in June 2024.

Sailing to Mexico and Florida, the vessel will offer short cruises departing from Tampa. The program includes a series of four- and five-night itineraries visiting Key West, Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Originally built for Costa Cruises in the early 2000s, the Islander was acquired by Margaritaville at Sea in late 2023.