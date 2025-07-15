New Margaritaville Ship to be Named Beachcomber

The Costa Fortuna will become the Beachcomber for Margaritaville at Sea when she is introduced in late 2026, according to a company statement.

The company said the Beachcomber will showcase the fleet’s free-spirited style, layering breezy blues, sunlit yellows, and warm beachy tones to create a carefree, sun-soaked design.

“With Beachcomber, we wanted to create a design that captures the spirit of fun, warmth, and relaxed adventure,” said Martha Brabham, Head of Design at Margaritaville at Sea.

“We drew inspiration from nostalgic beach scenes, vintage surf art, and the carefree escapism that defines the brand. The result is a design that feels joyful and instantly familiar – one that builds on the award-winning aesthetic we introduced with Islander in 2024.”

Onboard, travelers will discover a mix of iconic fan favorites – including 5 o’Clock Somewhere, Hemisphere Dancer, Cheeseburger in Paradise, and License to Chill – alongside more than 15 brand-new experiences created exclusively for Beachcomber.

“Beachcomber isn’t just our largest ship; it’s a floating celebration of everything guests love about Margaritaville at Sea hospitality, turned up a few notches,” said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “Building on the magic and momentum of Islander, we set out to create an experience that’s even more immersive, playful, and full of unexpected delights. Whether you’re sailing with us for the first time or returning for more, Beachcomber promises sun-soaked surprises and the signature spirit.”