Norwegian Adds 50 Cabins to Existing Ships in 2025

Norwegian Cruise Line added nearly 50 cabins to its existing fleet during a series of drydocks that took place this year.

Four vessels of the company’s fleet were drydocked in the first five months of 2025, with three seeing the addition of more staterooms.

The first ship to have accommodations added was the Norwegian Bliss, which entered drydock in January.

In line with changes implemented on other Breakaway-Plus class ships, the 2018-built vessel saw part of its Observation Lounge replaced with new cabins.

According to Norwegian, the added staterooms included 24 balcony cabins, as well as two club balcony rooms.

Accommodations in The Haven were also updated with the introduction of three-bedroom Premiere Owner’s Suites.

The Pride of America also saw the addition of a significant number of staterooms during its recent drydock on the West Coast.

With its kids and teens clubs being moved to other areas of the 2005-built ship, more accommodations were created on deck 12.

In addition to three inside staterooms, the vessel is now sailing with 12 new club balcony suites in the space previously occupied by the youth programs.

Norwegian Cruise Line added eight new cabins to the Norwegian Epic ahead of the ship’s current summer season in Europe.

The new staterooms include a mix of balcony and inside cabins, with most being added to areas formerly used by the ship’s fitness center and kids club, which were downsized.

A fourth ship, the Norwegian Breakaway, was also drydocked this year. Unlike its fleetmates, however, the 2013-buiilt vessel did not see the addition of new staterooms.

In 2024, Norwegian also added roughly 50 cabins to the Norwegian Joy and the Norwegian Encore.

Norwegian’s 2025 Cabin Additions at a Glance: