Norwegian’s Pride of America Enters Drydock for Updates

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America is currently undergoing enhancements in a drydock.

After pausing its regular operations in late April, the 2005-built vessel arrived at a shipyard on the West Coast on May 9, 2025.

Among the most significant changes coming to the vessel is the addition of a Starbucks to the Capital Atrium on Deck 5.

The 2,100-guest ship is also getting a new pickleball court and a new cards room, as well as new youth clubs.

Other changes include the debut of 12 new club balcony cabins and three interior staterooms, which will be created on Deck 12.

According to Norwegian, the new additions will enable more accommodation choices for guests sailing on the Pride of America.

After the completion of the drydock, the Pride of America is set to welcome guests back in Honolulu on May 31, 2025.

As the industry’s only U.S.-flagged large cruise ship, the Pride of America offers seven-night cruises to Hawaii.

The inter-island itineraries sail from Honolulu and feature visits to Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili.

According to Norwegian, the cruise is highlighted by overnight visits and provides guests nearly 100 hours of port time.

The Pride of America is the fourth Norwegian Cruise Line ship to undergo an update in 2025.

Before this vessel, the Norwegian Bliss, the Norwegian Breakaway and the Norwegian Epic also debuted enhancements after shipyard stays.

The latter recently resumed service in Europe with new features that include eight new balcony and ocean-view staterooms, a refreshed Kids’ Aqua Park and an expanded Vibe Beach Club.

As part of its summer season in the Mediterranean, the Epic is now offering ten- and 11-night cruises to destinations in Greece, Italy and more.