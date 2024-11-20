Norwegian Encore Arrives at Damen for Refit

The Norwegian Encore arrived in France this week for a major refurbishment at the Damen shipyard in Brest.

Over the next two weeks, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel is scheduled to undergo significant work on its public areas and staterooms.

According to the company, the project follows guest feedback and will include the creation of new features, as well as the addition of more cabins.

One of the main changes coming to the Norwegian Encore is the debut of Spice H2O. The adults-only complimentary sun deck will be created in the area currently occupied by the ship’s laser tag arena.

The enhancements will also include the expansion of two of Norwegian’s popular specialty dining venues, Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki.

Both restaurants will offer greater capacity by taking over the footprint of Los Lobos and Coco’s, respectively.

The Norwegian Encore is also seeing the addition of 24 new balcony cabins, which will take over a part of the ship’s Observation Lounge.

Other changes include updates to Haven’s Premier Owner’s Suites. The two staterooms will be expanded to include a new bedroom, in addition to a fully renovated living room and a new separate dining room.

In addition, work on the vessel’s technical side includes planned routine maintenance, as well as class inspections and upgrades to various systems.

Following the shipyard stay, the Norwegian Encore is scheduled to resume revenue service on December 3, 2024.

The 2019-built vessel welcomes guests back for a 12-night trans-Atlantic crossing that sails from Southampton, England, to Miami, Florida.

During the 2024-25 winter season, the Encore is scheduled to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas, departing from PortMiami.

The itineraries feature a visit to Norwegian’s private island destination of Great Stirrup Cay, as well as St. Thomas, Tortola and more.